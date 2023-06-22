Solvares Group Moves Ahead with New Sales Structure
FLS - FAST LEAN SMART, parent of the Solvares Group, is reorganising its sales department. James De Roo takes over the newly created position of Sales Manager Logistics, and Hannes Heckner is responsible for sales in the Field Service area. The Solvares Group will be able to focus even better on the different target groups and markets, and react quickly and flexibly to changing needs.
Reading, United Kingdom, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Solvares Group was founded in 2018. In 2021, Städtler Logistik GmbH from Nuremberg and Opheo Solutions GmbH from Hamburg joined. They form the logistics division of the Solvares Group. To strengthen the joint offer position especially for Transport Management and to bring it further into the international market, the position of Sales Manager Logistics of the Solvares Group has now been created.
"With James De Roo, the Solvares Group gets a proven expert for logistics software and modern concepts for digital supply chain management. We are very pleased that we were able to convince him to join us," says Ivan Bagaric, CEO of Solvares Group.
Dr Stefan Anschütz, Managing Director of Städtler Logistik and Opheo Solutions, adds: "James will help us to drive the internationalisation of our business and further develop our portfolio in line with the future needs of the market. He knows transport logistics like no other."
De Roo can look back on many years of experience in the field of software and consulting for the transport logistics industry. A native of the United States, De Roo was employed by PTV Group for over eleven years, including four and a half years as Managing Director of PTV DPS in the United Kingdom. Most recently, he was Vice President Business Unit Customs at Ecovium.
Parallel to the logistics division, the solution area for Field Service will also be more focused with immediate effect through its own sales organisation. Hannes Heckner, as managing director of mobileX GmbH (already part of the Solvares Group), will additionally take over the sales management for the service division. In addition to the products of mobileX, the Solvares range for Field Service Management includes the solutions of FLS GmbH - FAST LEAN SMART. Together, mobileX and FLS offer a unique range of services consisting of leading mobile applications and world-class appointment and tour planning solutions.
"As co-founder of mobileX and long-time market companion of FLS, Hannes Heckner has a deep knowledge of our products and customers," said Solvares CEO Ivan Bagaric. "His expertise and experience will bring our field service division even further forward and help our prospects to find the ideal solution for their service and field service."
The solution portfolio of the Solvares Group is completed by the offer of impactit/portatour® from Vienna. The company provides solutions for field sales management and helps sales teams and field staff to optimise their tour and visit planning. The applications will continue to be marketed primarily by portatour® itself.
Solvares Group
The Solvares Group is a group of leading software companies. It provides solutions for all areas where mobility and planning accuracy are important: from service and field service to sales and logistics. With the group's applications and services, companies optimise their processes, create more efficiency and increase their productivity. They use their resources more efficiently, reduce their costs and CO2 emissions and tap into new growth. More than 3,000 customers from 45 countries rely on solutions from the Solvares Group.
The Solvares Group was formed in 2018 with the acquisition of the FLS GmbH. Through the expansion with the impactit GmbH from Vienna, the Städtler Logistik GmbH from Nuremberg and the Opheo Solutions GmbH from Hamburg in 2021, a leading European provider for process and resource optimisation emerged. In June 2022, the fifth company to be added was the mobileX GmbH from Munich. The group employs 339 people at 10 locations in 5 countries. The head office is in Heikendorf near Kiel.
FLS - FAST LEAN SMARTContact
James Alex Waldron
+44 1183 800189
https://www.fastleansmart.com/en/
FLS – FAST LEAN SMART is part of the Solvares Group and the press representative for the UK market.
