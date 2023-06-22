Solvares Group Moves Ahead with New Sales Structure

FLS - FAST LEAN SMART, parent of the Solvares Group, is reorganising its sales department. James De Roo takes over the newly created position of Sales Manager Logistics, and Hannes Heckner is responsible for sales in the Field Service area. The Solvares Group will be able to focus even better on the different target groups and markets, and react quickly and flexibly to changing needs.