Aretha Johnson’s Newly Released “U Have No Idea: A Diary of Praise” is an Enjoyable, Down to Earth Memoir That Celebrates the Blessings and Challenges
“U Have No Idea: A Diary of Praise,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aretha Johnson, shares some of the author’s most cherished and challenging experiences as she reflects on life, love, and faith.
Fountain Inn, SC, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “U Have No Idea: A Diary of Praise”: a heartfelt thank you for all God has provided. “U Have No Idea: A Diary of Praise” is the creation of published author Aretha Johnson, a dedicated wife and mother who was born and raised in the South.
Johnson shares, “Everyone has had, at some point in their lives, a reason to say 'oh my God!'
“Come take a walk through the pages of Aretha’s diary of her life. She tells of her experiences from being a naive nineteen-year-old to growing into womanhood, experiencing life with a gamut of issues including depression, sex, finances, relationships, and a life-threatening disease. All are reasons to call out to God. See how Aretha tackles them with humor and God’s guidance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aretha Johnson’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and stir a sense of nostalgia as the author examines the blessings within the lessons.
Consumers can purchase “U Have No Idea: A Diary of Praise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “U Have No Idea: A Diary of Praise,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Johnson shares, “Everyone has had, at some point in their lives, a reason to say 'oh my God!'
“Come take a walk through the pages of Aretha’s diary of her life. She tells of her experiences from being a naive nineteen-year-old to growing into womanhood, experiencing life with a gamut of issues including depression, sex, finances, relationships, and a life-threatening disease. All are reasons to call out to God. See how Aretha tackles them with humor and God’s guidance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aretha Johnson’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and stir a sense of nostalgia as the author examines the blessings within the lessons.
Consumers can purchase “U Have No Idea: A Diary of Praise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “U Have No Idea: A Diary of Praise,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories