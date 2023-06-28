Edward V. Robinson Sr.’s Newly Released "Golden Nuggets Sent from Heaven While We Talk" is an Engaging Collection of 365 Inspiring Messages of Faith
“Golden Nuggets Sent from Heaven While We Talk,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward V. Robinson Sr., is a thoughtful resource for daily inspiration that will promote a deepened connection with God’s promise.
Stroudsburg, PA, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Golden Nuggets Sent from Heaven While We Talk”: a passionate celebration of God’s unconditional love. “Golden Nuggets Sent from Heaven While We Talk” is the creation of published author Edward V. Robinson Sr.
Robinson shares, “Thanks, Lord Jesus, heavenly Father God for these 365 messages and this book. We did it together one message at a time. I pray that everyone who reads these messages are blessed to find something that makes them want to talk to You the way I do by spending quality time out of their day, asking and being led by Your word and spirit. Not only is Your love unconditional; Your words are too. The coronavirus is among us now and has a major effect on our lives right now. A prayer for all those who have lost loved ones because of the virus and that the virus ends as soon as possible. We all must be very careful how we live in these last days. Life is very pleasurable, and we are thankful all the days of our lives for being protected and keeping us safe. In your name, Jesus, we pray, amen and amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward V. Robinson Sr.’s new book will empower and motivate readers in their pursuit of fulfilling faith.
Consumers can purchase “Golden Nuggets Sent from Heaven While We Talk” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Golden Nuggets Sent from Heaven While We Talk,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
