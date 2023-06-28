Marcia Quainoo’s Newly Released “The Perfect X-CHANGE” is an Encouraging Discussion of How to Live in God’s Light and Cast Away the Darkness
“The Perfect X-CHANGE,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcia Quainoo, is an empowering approach to breaking free of negativity and finding comfort in God’s guiding light.
Charlotte, NC, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Perfect X-CHANGE”: an articulate discussion of faith and spiritual growth. “The Perfect X-CHANGE” is the creation of published author Marcia Quainoo, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who has served as a nurse for over two decades.
Quainoo shares, “Are you ready for The Perfect X-CHANGE? We are back with our third installment of the journey we are taking together. In this body of work, the Holy Spirit has prompted me to create a self-paced guide to help us change our 'inner light' from dark to light. Luke 11:34 states, 'The eye is the lamp of your body.' When your eye is clear (spiritually perceptive, focused on God), your whole body also is full of light (benefiting from God’s precepts). But when it is bad (spiritually blind), your body also is full of darkness (devoid of God’s word) (AMP). In short, in life, when we see things through darkness (perceiving through our eyes), our lives become dark, and our countenance/image becomes dark. YET when we see things through the light (through the perspective of God’s Word and through His light), we are filled with that light. Our lives are filled with that light! Family, how many of us are ready to turn on our lights? Take this fifty-day journey with me as we begin to cultivate the art of exchanging our darkness for His light.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcia Quainoo’s new book will challenge readers to step back and evaluate their personal understanding and connection with the Holy Spirit.
Consumers can purchase “The Perfect X-CHANGE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Perfect X-CHANGE,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
