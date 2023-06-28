Jody Lynn Enders’ Newly Released "Daddy’s Special Little Girl" is a Powerful Story of a Family’s Torment and Healing Following Ongoing Childhood Abuse
“Daddy’s Special Little Girl,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jody Lynn Enders, is an emotionally charged look into key experiences at the hands of a violent alcoholic that changed the trajectory of a loving family forever.
New York, NY, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Daddy’s Special Little Girl”: a deeply candid biographical work that raises awareness of the lasting effects of abuse. “Daddy’s Special Little Girl” is the creation of published author Jody Lynn Enders, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who studied music education at Evangel University and flute performance at Wake Forest University.
Enders shares, “'Daddy’s Special Little Girl' is a heart-on-your-sleeve memoir about growing up in an abusive home with five siblings, an alcoholic father, and a courageous mother, about desperate attempts to cope with unbearable pain, about surviving the betrayal and devastation of incest and the rejection of divorce, about God’s forgiveness and healing. The author bares her soul as she takes you on an inconceivable journey that includes graphic scenes of her abuse, honest exposure of her own sin, paralyzing anguish and sorrow she endures, and raw emotions as she accepts her dad’s prison sentence and death. You will weep as you read about the heartbreaking encounters and effects of the hideous crime of incest. You will rejoice as you experience the forgiveness, love, and support this family had for their dad and each other.”
“In 'Daddy’s Special Little Girl,' Jody reveals the lingering devastation of a family crime no one wants to talk about. Her transparency is disarming, her case compelling, and her focus on healing. For the thousands who have experienced the pain of incest, the book points the way to help. For those who would like to believe that 'these things don’t happen in Christian homes,' 'Daddy’s Special Little Girl' will explode the myth.”
—Gary D. Chapman, Ph.D., author of “The Five Love Languages”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jody Lynn Enders’ new book shares a raw and open discussion that will empower healing to others who have faced similar tragedy.
Consumers can purchase “Daddy’s Special Little Girl” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daddy’s Special Little Girl,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
