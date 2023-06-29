Donna L. Kimbrough’s Newly Released "Social Media God’s Way" is an Informative Lesson on the Ins and Outs of Social Media
“Social Media God’s Way,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna L. Kimbrough, is a helpful resource for parents and spiritual leaders that encourages safe social media practices while imparting important lessons on choice, what to be careful of, and so much more.
Snellville, GA, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Social Media God’s Way”: a thoughtful exploration of the good, the bad, and the ugly in the digital age. “Social Media God’s Way” is the creation of published author Donna L. Kimbrough, who retired after working as a supervisor for a public utility company for thirty-two years and worked as a real estate broker until 2019, at which time she retired and relocated to Snellville, Georgia.
Kimbrough shares, “Social Media God’s Way is designed to help build a strong rapport that can be used not only as youth but also as a continual reference while growing up with God and well into adulthood.
“Social media is a wonderful gift, especially for Christians, and whether we like it or not, it is not going away any time soon. As with anything else, it can be used in both good ways and bad. The key to a good online experience is handling it prayerfully with the right intentions and in the fear of God. As parents, educators, and religious leaders, we must provide our children with the godly tools necessary to survive and help their ability to be empowered young Christians.
“There are many ways of discovering how using social media can be a great tool. This book is intended to show how to build good relationships, introduce and encourage other believers, build good reputations, and develop good social skills. It provides young Christians with ways to make their interactions awesome and powerful as well as point them in the direction of gaining tremendous potential for a great online experience, if handled in a godly manner. Just as we engage as Christians face-to-face at church, in Bible study, youth groups, and Sunday school, it is important that they are taught how to create a foundation to share themselves, love, and the Word of God respectfully with the world while at the same time having fun.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna L. Kimbrough’s new book will resonate with many who have witnessed firsthand both the pros and cons of social media in all its forms.
Kimbrough shares in hopes of arming the upcoming generation with the needed tools to navigate the online world safely and effectively.
Consumers can purchase “Social Media God’s Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Social Media God’s Way,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kimbrough shares, “Social Media God’s Way is designed to help build a strong rapport that can be used not only as youth but also as a continual reference while growing up with God and well into adulthood.
“Social media is a wonderful gift, especially for Christians, and whether we like it or not, it is not going away any time soon. As with anything else, it can be used in both good ways and bad. The key to a good online experience is handling it prayerfully with the right intentions and in the fear of God. As parents, educators, and religious leaders, we must provide our children with the godly tools necessary to survive and help their ability to be empowered young Christians.
“There are many ways of discovering how using social media can be a great tool. This book is intended to show how to build good relationships, introduce and encourage other believers, build good reputations, and develop good social skills. It provides young Christians with ways to make their interactions awesome and powerful as well as point them in the direction of gaining tremendous potential for a great online experience, if handled in a godly manner. Just as we engage as Christians face-to-face at church, in Bible study, youth groups, and Sunday school, it is important that they are taught how to create a foundation to share themselves, love, and the Word of God respectfully with the world while at the same time having fun.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna L. Kimbrough’s new book will resonate with many who have witnessed firsthand both the pros and cons of social media in all its forms.
Kimbrough shares in hopes of arming the upcoming generation with the needed tools to navigate the online world safely and effectively.
Consumers can purchase “Social Media God’s Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Social Media God’s Way,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories