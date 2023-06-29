Charles Tremblay’s Newly Released "The Heart of the Samaritan" is an Enjoyable and Informative Study of a Beloved Biblical Story
“The Heart of the Samaritan: Unveiling One of the Most Beloved and Misunderstood Stories in the New Testament,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Tremblay, is a fresh take on an often discussed and cherished story that may mean more than originally inferred.
Wake Forest, NC, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Heart of the Samaritan: Unveiling One of the Most Beloved and Misunderstood Stories in the New Testament”: an articulate and thought-provoking study of key scripture. “The Heart of the Samaritan: Unveiling One of the Most Beloved and Misunderstood Stories in the New Testament” is the creation of published author Charles Tremblay, a proud husband, musician, former newspaper contributor, and award-winning poet. He is the winner of the 2003 Porter Fleming Literary Award for Poetry.
Tremblay shares, “The good Samaritan story is known and celebrated worldwide by Christians and non-Christians alike. But what if our common understanding of this beloved parable has largely missed the point?
“In a world hungry for everyday heroes, the feel-good label 'good Samaritan' is assigned to individuals who rescue or help people they don’t know. Charles Tremblay explains that instead of merely promoting kindness to strangers, this famous story actually teaches mercy for our enemies. This is the more radical moral principle at the heart of Christianity, a principle sadly in short supply in our increasingly vindictive culture.
“The Heart of the Samaritan also examines the deep Christian typology underlying the short passage from Luke’s gospel. Early church fathers taught this story from the framework of analogy, and this interpretation persisted for more than a thousand years before seeming to fall out of fashion by the mid-nineteenth century.
“What does Luke’s good Samaritan reveal about mankind, Christ, the church, and more? The Heart of the Samaritan is a fresh look at a story you thought you already knew!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Tremblay’s new book will challenge readers to consider their understanding of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “The Heart of the Samaritan: Unveiling One of the Most Beloved and Misunderstood Stories in the New Testament” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heart of the Samaritan: Unveiling One of the Most Beloved and Misunderstood Stories in the New Testament,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Tremblay shares, “The good Samaritan story is known and celebrated worldwide by Christians and non-Christians alike. But what if our common understanding of this beloved parable has largely missed the point?
“In a world hungry for everyday heroes, the feel-good label 'good Samaritan' is assigned to individuals who rescue or help people they don’t know. Charles Tremblay explains that instead of merely promoting kindness to strangers, this famous story actually teaches mercy for our enemies. This is the more radical moral principle at the heart of Christianity, a principle sadly in short supply in our increasingly vindictive culture.
“The Heart of the Samaritan also examines the deep Christian typology underlying the short passage from Luke’s gospel. Early church fathers taught this story from the framework of analogy, and this interpretation persisted for more than a thousand years before seeming to fall out of fashion by the mid-nineteenth century.
“What does Luke’s good Samaritan reveal about mankind, Christ, the church, and more? The Heart of the Samaritan is a fresh look at a story you thought you already knew!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Tremblay’s new book will challenge readers to consider their understanding of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “The Heart of the Samaritan: Unveiling One of the Most Beloved and Misunderstood Stories in the New Testament” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heart of the Samaritan: Unveiling One of the Most Beloved and Misunderstood Stories in the New Testament,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories