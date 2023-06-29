Howard H. Smith’s Newly Released "The Joy of Parenting... With Confidence" is a Biblically-Based Approach to Raising Productive, Godly Members of Society

“The Joy of Parenting... With Confidence (It’s Like Having Instructions Stamped on the Bottom at Delivery),” from Christian Faith Publishing author Howard H. Smith, is a thoughtful discussion of challenges parents face to raising a family in line with God’s key principles in modern society.