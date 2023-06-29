Howard H. Smith’s Newly Released "The Joy of Parenting... With Confidence" is a Biblically-Based Approach to Raising Productive, Godly Members of Society
“The Joy of Parenting... With Confidence (It’s Like Having Instructions Stamped on the Bottom at Delivery),” from Christian Faith Publishing author Howard H. Smith, is a thoughtful discussion of challenges parents face to raising a family in line with God’s key principles in modern society.
Lone Jack, MO, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Joy of Parenting... With Confidence (It’s Like Having Instructions Stamped on the Bottom at Delivery)”: a compassionate message of encouragement from one generation to the next. “The Joy of Parenting... With Confidence (It’s Like Having Instructions Stamped on the Bottom at Delivery)” is the creation of published author Howard H. Smith, a dedicated husband, father, and Christian.
Smith shares, “CONFIDENCE in parenting? Is that a joke? Nobody has much confidence in that! But why not? When the author of this book, originally written as a gift to his grandchildren so they would not forget the 'why' of how they had been parented, began teaching these concepts to young parents, and a few grandparents, the most common comment was 'Why didn’t I know this before?' There are plenty of books and studies on 'Christian' parenting, but as one pastor reader expressed, 'You must publish this. I’ve never seen anything like this in print before!' Then the first grandchildren to have a child said they were sharing it with their friends and also mentioned how helpful it would be in book and study form. Your servant, the author, is pleased that others might prosper from this information and will be strongly successful and confident Christian parents.
“Within the pages of God’s revelation to mankind are so many 'helps' and so much 'encouragement' for the parent who follows God’s design, they can’t help but be successful.
“First, this plan has been tested by the author and his wife before being presented to you. Their discovery, it works very effectively.
“Second, God is in charge with this style of parenting. No guesswork about what we should do, just His magnificent leadership revealed.
“Third, the plan is laid out by easily understood sessions, by age, by special circumstances, and finally by God’s blessing.
“Finally, you will be introduced to how to be the agent of God’s blessing to your children, grandchildren, and to those in your sphere of influence.
“Be confident. Parenting is a joy, under the Lord’s care!
“Included in the pages of this book is a complete teaching outline, with suggestions for the group leader for each session.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Howard H. Smith’s new book draws from the author’s personal experiences in raising his own children and offering guidance to congregants at his church.
Consumers can purchase “The Joy of Parenting... With Confidence (It’s Like Having Instructions Stamped on the Bottom at Delivery)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Joy of Parenting... With Confidence (It’s Like Having Instructions Stamped on the Bottom at Delivery),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
