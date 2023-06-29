Timothy Seigler’s New Book, “Sir Ellis Clarke: A Royal Son of the Soil and Architect of the Independence Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago,” is Released
Raleigh, NC, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Timothy Seigler, who holds a B. Mus from Montclair State University, has completed his most recent book, “Sir Ellis Clarke: A Royal Son of the Soil and Architect of the Independence Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago”: an insightful and thought-provoking biography of an important Trinidadian figure.
Author Timothy Seigler has received a Master of Education from Langston University. He is certified as a public-school teacher and principal. He holds a Master of Divinity from Shaw Divinity School. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma through the College of Education, with combined studies through the College of Law. Dr. Seigler is a certified Superior Court Mediator in North Carolina. He is currently an Associate Professor in the School of Education at North Carolina Central University, where he teaches courses in Education Law and Policy as well as courses in Culturally Responsive Pedagogy and Leadership. Dr. Seigler has conducted research in France, Great Britain, Togo, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago and has traveled to others in Europe and the Caribbean.
Seigler writes, “Why write a biography on the life of Sir Ellis Clarke? For those who know him or about him, the answer is obvious: Sir Ellis Clarke was a great Trinidadian whose life story merited preservation. Unfortunately, heretofore, a detailed and comprehensive biographical inquiry covering the scope and depth of one of Trinidad and Tobago’s great men was lacking. A number of academics, myself included, as well as members of Clarke’s family and other citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, had hoped that Ellis Clarke would apply his exceptional memory to the task of writing his personal memoirs. Individuals close to Ellis Clarke were also willing to settle for a less detailed record of his life, in part or whole, including or excluding the historical context in which he lived. Unfortunately, a comprehensive life history written by Clarke himself was not in purview.”
Published by Fulton Books, Timothy Seigler’s book is a reader-friendly work that introduces Americans to the life of Sir Ellis Clarke, a modern-day Founding Father of Trinidad and Tobago, offering insight into how Sir Ellis’ struggle to devise a workable constitution for his nation, might illuminate the constitutional jurisprudence of the United States.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "Sir Ellis Clarke: A Royal Son of the Soil and Architect of the Independence Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

