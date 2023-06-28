Author Earl James’s New Book, "Bessie's Lucky Bid," is a Captivating Story of a Young Girl Who Comes to Own a Horse That Forever Changes Her Life for the Better
Recent release “Bessie's Lucky Bid,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Earl James, is a stirring tale that follows a young girl named Bessie who finds herself enamored by a young, injured colt who seems to trust her. When a two-dollar bid turns lucky and wins her the horse, Bessie and Lucky learn and grow from each other.
New York, NY, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Earl James has completed his new book, “Bessie's Lucky Bid”: a charming tale of a young girl who spies a young, injured colt that she shares an instant connection with. After a lucky two dollar bid at an auction, the horse becomes hers and thus begins their adventure together.
Born in East Texas and was raised on a farm, author Earl James has been around horses and other farm animals all his childhood. Later in life, Earl became involved in local horse shows and playdays around several local counties and worked with children who participated in the shows. He served as a mentor, contestant, judge, and arena crew.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Earl James’s enthralling tale draws upon the author’s experiences growing up on a farm and working in local horseshoes, which made writing a story of a young girl and a horse extremely natural. Engaging and character-driven, “Bessie’s Lucky Bid” is sure to keep readers spellbound and remain with them long after its heartfelt conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Bessie's Lucky Bid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
