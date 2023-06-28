Author Earl James’s New Book, "Bessie's Lucky Bid," is a Captivating Story of a Young Girl Who Comes to Own a Horse That Forever Changes Her Life for the Better

Recent release “Bessie's Lucky Bid,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Earl James, is a stirring tale that follows a young girl named Bessie who finds herself enamored by a young, injured colt who seems to trust her. When a two-dollar bid turns lucky and wins her the horse, Bessie and Lucky learn and grow from each other.