Author Adrene K. Bonnin’s New Book, "Stacie, I Love You: A Louisiana Tale," is an Engaging Story of Two Families Who Become Connected Through an Unfortunate Mix-Up

Recent release “Stacie, I Love You: A Louisiana Tale,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Adrene K. Bonnin, follows two young girls, both named Stacie, who are very different from each other but become close while away at summer camp. When their families discover they have more in common than they thought, they work together to become one big family and stay involved in each other's lives.