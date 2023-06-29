Author Adrene K. Bonnin’s New Book, "Stacie, I Love You: A Louisiana Tale," is an Engaging Story of Two Families Who Become Connected Through an Unfortunate Mix-Up
Recent release “Stacie, I Love You: A Louisiana Tale,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Adrene K. Bonnin, follows two young girls, both named Stacie, who are very different from each other but become close while away at summer camp. When their families discover they have more in common than they thought, they work together to become one big family and stay involved in each other's lives.
New York, NY, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Adrene K. Bonnin, a native of South Louisiana who spent most summers as a child at her father’s fishing camp on the bayou, has completed her new book, “Stacie, I Love You: A Louisiana Tale”: a charming tale of a confusing accident that forever bonds two vastly different, but kind and loving families.
Bonnin writes, “Y’all hop in our canoe and take a ride through a Louisiana bayou, where through a series of unlikely events, two young girls are brought together in one everlasting sisterhood that binds their two very different families together with love and diversity as beautiful as a summer swamp sunset.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Adrene K. Bonnin’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s summers on the Louisiana bayou, and dedicated to the beautiful Atchafalaya Basin, the largest wetland swamp in the United States. With adorable and colorful illustrations to help bring Bonnin’s tale to life, “Stacie, I Love You: A Louisiana Tale” is an unforgettable story of family, friendship, and sisterhood that is sure to delight readers of all ages and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Stacie, I Love You: A Louisiana Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
