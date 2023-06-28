Author Michele Hunter’s New Book, “A GOAT NAMED LUCKY,” Centers Around a Boy's Journey to Believe in Magic Again After the Loss of His Grandfather Affects Him Deeply
Recent release “A GOAT NAMED LUCKY,” from Covenant Books author Michele Hunter, is a captivating story that follows Jack, a young boy who once loved magic and performing tricks until the death of his grandfather destroys his belief in magic. Desperate to ignite his son's passion for magic again, Jack's father brings home a mysterious metal sculpture of a goat which just might do the trick.
Arlington Heights, IL, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michele Hunter, who holds a lifelong love of reading and storytelling, has completed her new book, “A GOAT NAMED LUCKY”: a charming tale of a young boy who must find a way to believe in magic again following the passing of a family member that leaves him devastated.
Hunter shares, “Could the wink of a metal goat sculpture, tucked in the corner of a dusty, junk-filled hardware shop, make nine-year-old Jack believe in magic again? ‘It has to,’ Jack’s father decides as he hauls the odd metal creature home in the back of his pickup. After the death of his grandfather, Jack has refused to perform any magic tricks; actually, he won’t speak of his grandfather at all.
“And so goes the tale of ‘A Goat Named Lucky,’ a middle-aged chapter book that captures the need of all children to believe in magic, especially Jack’s, after the loss of someone so dear.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michele Hunter’s new book is a heartwarming and deeply emotional tale that will take readers on a powerful adventure of learning to believe after a difficult loss. Poignant and character-driven, Hunter delivers an unforgettable story that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion and impart in them a love of reading like the author developed as a child.
Readers can purchase “A GOAT NAMED LUCKY” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
