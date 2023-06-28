Author Michele Hunter’s New Book, “A GOAT NAMED LUCKY,” Centers Around a Boy's Journey to Believe in Magic Again After the Loss of His Grandfather Affects Him Deeply

Recent release “A GOAT NAMED LUCKY,” from Covenant Books author Michele Hunter, is a captivating story that follows Jack, a young boy who once loved magic and performing tricks until the death of his grandfather destroys his belief in magic. Desperate to ignite his son's passion for magic again, Jack's father brings home a mysterious metal sculpture of a goat which just might do the trick.