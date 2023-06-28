Author Jeanine Faietta Eastman’s New Book, "The Very Same Moon," is a Delightful Children’s Story That Celebrates the Endless Beauty of Nature
Recent release “The Very Same Moon,” from Page Publishing author Jeanine Faietta Eastman, invites young readers and listeners to meet all the animal friends and neighbors that have been guided home through the lake waters and forest trees.
Windham, ME, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeanine Faietta Eastman, who was born and raised in Maine, has completed her new book, “The Very Same Moon”: an enchanting children’s story that describes how animals are all led by the same moon’s glowing light.
Author Jeanine Faietta Eastman lives with her family on Highland Lake, where she loves to explore and capture beautiful photos of nature and the animals all around her. Since childhood, she has cherished the beauty and wonder of the lake’s waters and the night sky just as generations of her family before and after her through every season of life.
“The Very Same Moon” is Jeanine’s first published children’s book. She would like readers to meet her neighbors: the loons, the majestic bald eagles, her deer friends, and many more. All rely on the very same moon to guide them home. She hopes “The Very Same Moon” makes readers smile.
Eastman writes, “The lakeside tree is full of wonder in the early-morning hours of the day. Green, prickly branches, so be careful when you touch! Standing tall and proud and putting a smile on everyone’s face. You have found your home, lakeside tree, in the most perfect place!”
She continues, “The days are getting shorter; darkness will be rolling in soon. The lakeside tree stays bundled up with a coat of soft, green fir, excitedly saying good night to the day as the very same moon tops it off in the most magical way!”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeanine Faietta Eastman’s creative tale highlights the splendor of Maine’s wildlife.
Readers who wish to experience this lovely work can purchase “The Very Same Moon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
