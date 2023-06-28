Author Larry Mandelberg’s New Book, "Businesses Don’t Fail, They Commit Suicide: How to Survive Success and Thrive in Good Times and Bad," Helps Business Owners Prosper
Recent release “Businesses Don’t Fail, They Commit Suicide: How to Survive Success and Thrive in Good Times and Bad,” from Page Publishing author Larry Mandelberg, shows business leaders how to survive their success and create sustainable, profitable growth.
Citrus Heights, CA, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Larry Mandelberg, a non-recovering serial entrepreneur, has completed his new book, “Businesses Don’t Fail, They Commit Suicide: How to Survive Success and Thrive in Good Times and Bad”: the first user guide for the overlooked real growth years.
Author Larry Mandelberg solves complex business problems. With a four-generation head start, this consultant, speaker, and author represents the fifth generation of his family’s business, inheriting 170 years of successful organizational experience.
Larry is an effective catalyst for change who achieved new levels of success and growth for businesses in industries as diverse as software, automotive, education, and agriculture.
Propelled into writing from his years of experience, Larry has published more than eighty columns (“Eyes on Business”) and developed a loyal following. His new book, “Businesses Don’t Fail, They Commit Suicide,” details his decades-long search for the answer to “Why do businesses fail?” and his findings; most businesses fail because they don't know how to handle the problems that come with success.
Mandelberg is a student of organizational lifecycles and has developed the Business Managers Reality Index to help businesses create sustainable growth and avoid self-inflicted failure, aka, business suicide. The Index is noteworthy for its ability to objectively measure an organization’s weaknesses with a practical, easy-to-use, easy-to-understand scorecard.
Larry has launched four startups, led a merger, and conducted a successful turnaround. Among his thirteen businesses, he’s also had the unfortunate pleasure of suffering business suicide firsthand.
Mr. Mandelberg has been a guest on television and radio programs talking about business and entrepreneurship. He provides leadership development, strategic planning, executive coaching, and ethics training to midsize organizations and their boards through his consulting practice.
Larry has been married to his wife, Nancy, since 1982. He received his MBA from Drexel University and currently serves as board chairman for Innovative Education Management. Mandelberg has provided training for Cooperative Personnel Services (Influence with Integrity) and taught team-building classes for the Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy.
Mandelberg writes, “Experience provides the ability to recognize early signs of an imminent change (risk event) and react properly. When bubbles begin to form on the bottom of a saucepan, you know the water is about to boil. When you hear thunder and see lightning, you know rain is likely. Likewise, when you can anticipate impending change, you know a period of increased risk is coming that needs to be mitigated with planning and preparation.
“Regrettably, the nature of business failure is unmerciful, and developing experience is expensive and traumatic. One of the primary objectives of this book is to replace the experience of failure with foresight so business suicide can be avoided.”
Published by Page Publishing, Larry Mandelberg’s insightful work is a must-read for anyone interested in helping their organization thrive, survive, and achieve their long-term vision.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase "Businesses Don't Fail, They Commit Suicide: How to Survive Success and Thrive in Good Times and Bad" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble.
