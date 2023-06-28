Joyce Broyles’s New Book "Feathers, Feathers, Feathers" is a Memoir About How the Author and Her Family Followed God’s Directions, Traveling and Ministering
Recent release “Feathers, Feathers, Feathers," from Page Publishing author Joyce Broyles, details how she is amazed at how God took her, with nothing but a desire to grow, and led her where He did, using others to keep her from being lost. After the death of her husband, Joyce tells how God helped her to cope and gave her a purpose to continue to serve Him.
Jennings, LA, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joyce Broyles, who was born on a rice farm in Louisiana to sharecropper parents, has completed her new book, “Feathers, Feathers, Feathers": an inspirational work that describes how Joyce Broyles grew up feeling loved and safe, and free to roam the rice farm on her brother’s horse, until middle school showed her the difference between poor country folk and well-off city people. With God’s help through family and friends, she overcame low self-esteem and learned to trust Him for guidance and peace.
Broyles writes, “I hope that the reader will discover, as I did, that all through life, as a child of God, I have never been forsaken. Under His wings, I have made decisions, some wise, some not so wise, but God was able to work them all out for His glory. The chastisement, the difficulties, the heartbreaks, along with the wonders and pleasures, all have led to a huge appreciation of God’s caring ways.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joyce Broyles’s intriguing book delves into how she was the fifth of six siblings, who enjoyed the outdoors and ballgames, but her mother insisted on teaching her to sew, cook, and keep a clean house. Because he had no education and knew the drawbacks from that, her dad insisted his children get a college education and contribute to their community.
At a Christian college, Joyce met her husband, and together, they encountered many difficult circumstances during the years following as they moved from place to place. Reared under godly influence from family and friends, they were able to travel around the world and teach and encourage others to live under the wings of their Heavenly Father, trusting their lives to His care.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring book can purchase “Feathers, Feathers, Feathers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
