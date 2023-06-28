Joyce Broyles’s New Book "Feathers, Feathers, Feathers" is a Memoir About How the Author and Her Family Followed God’s Directions, Traveling and Ministering

Recent release “Feathers, Feathers, Feathers," from Page Publishing author Joyce Broyles, details how she is amazed at how God took her, with nothing but a desire to grow, and led her where He did, using others to keep her from being lost. After the death of her husband, Joyce tells how God helped her to cope and gave her a purpose to continue to serve Him.