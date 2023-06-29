Author Truman "Rock" Kennedy’s New Book "Ah, Forgotten Kiss" is a Stirring Work of Romantic Fiction Following Two Marines as They Find an Unexpected Joy in One Another

Recent release “Ah, Forgotten Kiss,” from Page Publishing author Truman “Rock” Kennedy, is a gripping and potent love story introducing Gale Ellen Watson, a decorated Marine colonel widowed years ago and now devoted to her twin daughters and the Corps that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.