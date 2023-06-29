Author Truman "Rock" Kennedy’s New Book "Ah, Forgotten Kiss" is a Stirring Work of Romantic Fiction Following Two Marines as They Find an Unexpected Joy in One Another
Recent release “Ah, Forgotten Kiss,” from Page Publishing author Truman “Rock” Kennedy, is a gripping and potent love story introducing Gale Ellen Watson, a decorated Marine colonel widowed years ago and now devoted to her twin daughters and the Corps that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.
Reedley, CA, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Truman “Rock” Kennedy has completed his new book “Ah, Forgotten Kiss”: a sweetly romantic story inspired by the memorable first kiss between him and his wife of fifty years.
The author writes, “‘Ah, Forgotten Kiss’ is not about kissing, but forgotten, or put aside, feelings such as a kiss developed in one’s heart. Moving up in rank in the Marine Corps, one has to put certain feelings on a back burner, especially a female officer. ‘Ah, Forgotten Kiss’ is about such a marine officer. Gale, a full colonel, begins to see and feel what she’d put aside when she meets a fellow officer that distracts her. A typical excitement at first sight has a longing to shine.”
Published by Page Publishing, Truman “Rock” Kennedy’s engrossing book is a lasting choice for romantic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Ah, Forgotten Kiss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author writes, “‘Ah, Forgotten Kiss’ is not about kissing, but forgotten, or put aside, feelings such as a kiss developed in one’s heart. Moving up in rank in the Marine Corps, one has to put certain feelings on a back burner, especially a female officer. ‘Ah, Forgotten Kiss’ is about such a marine officer. Gale, a full colonel, begins to see and feel what she’d put aside when she meets a fellow officer that distracts her. A typical excitement at first sight has a longing to shine.”
Published by Page Publishing, Truman “Rock” Kennedy’s engrossing book is a lasting choice for romantic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Ah, Forgotten Kiss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories