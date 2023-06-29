Esther Huling’s New Book, "Adventures of Messy Essie, Pexi Lexi, and Icky Vicky," Was Written to Tell Her Grandkids and Great-Grandkids About Her Childhood
Recent release “Adventures of Messy Essie, Pexi Lexi and Icky Vicky," from Page Publishing author Esther Huling, can be used as a teaching tool of some of the values that are being lost today. This book will provoke questions parents should answer and often don’t.
Amarillo, TX, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Esther Huling, a devoted sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, has completed her new book, “Adventures of Messy Essie, Pexi Lexi and Icky Vicky": a beautifully illustrated work that depicts a happy childhood with a little adventure thrown in and a bit of the wry sense of humor in the storytelling.
Huling writes, “I hope parents will read them to their children and be with them at bedtime. The stories are mostly true, but my memory is unsure of conversations and who did what, so they aren’t exact. I was born just before World War II, and for the most part, these stories are just after it ended. The settings are Andrews, Texas, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. There were no TVs and cell phones back then.”
Published by Page Publishing, Esther Huling’s intriguing book tells stories that will capture the imagination of all who read it.
According to the author’s brother, her path to authoring this book of short stories was a long and twisting one with years of working night shift as the only nurse and taking care of wild Oklahoma boys and their father. Her desire for education has been lifelong and continuous. She returned to college several times, completing certifications, BS, MS, and masters in theology.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring book can purchase “Adventures of Messy Essie, Pexi Lexi and Icky Vicky" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
