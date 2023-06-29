Author David B. Roach’s New Book, "One Sad Universe," Tells the Gripping Story of One Man’s Determination and a Testament to the Power of the Human Spirit
Recent release “One Sad Universe,” from Newman Springs Publishing author David B. Roach, is a compelling tale that follows a young man named Neal who discovers he has unknowingly entered into a similar but slightly different parallel universe than his own. Curious about this new world and desperate to find a way home, Neal accepts the help of robots who may offer the way home.
Columbus, OH, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David B. Roach has completed his new book, “One Sad Universe”: a gripping tale that centers around a young man who, after noticing strange occurrences, begins to realize he has somehow entered a parallel universe and does everything he can to get back home.
A U.S. Navy veteran, author David Roach holds a BS in education from Ohio State University and an MSA from Central Michigan University. He has coached soccer and served as a school play adviser and yearbook adviser during his three years of high school teaching. Currently, he lives in Columbus, Ohio, with his wife, Carolyn, and dog, Charlotte.
Roach writes, “What would you do if you found yourself in another universe? This happened to Neal Goodson. Despite familiar surroundings, his growing perception was that he was in a parallel world. He yearned to find love, but every day, something felt off. He learned even the calendar was different. As he tried to make sense of it all, more and more things were different. Also, he wondered how this became what seemed like a one-world government. He felt there were increasing personal threats. As he looked for answers, his fears became reality. He encountered three intelligent robots who may or may not help him get home. He met situations head-on and overcame them with unexpected help.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David B. Roach’s engaging and fascinating tale will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow Neal on his journey to return home. Thought-provoking and character-driven, Roach weaves an intricate novel that is sure to keep readers spellbound and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “One Sad Universe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
