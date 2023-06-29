Author David B. Roach’s New Book, "One Sad Universe," Tells the Gripping Story of One Man’s Determination and a Testament to the Power of the Human Spirit

Recent release “One Sad Universe,” from Newman Springs Publishing author David B. Roach, is a compelling tale that follows a young man named Neal who discovers he has unknowingly entered into a similar but slightly different parallel universe than his own. Curious about this new world and desperate to find a way home, Neal accepts the help of robots who may offer the way home.