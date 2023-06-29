Susan Gullett’s Newly Released "Women of the Woods" is an Exciting Memoir That Celebrates the Exhilaration of the Hunt
“Women of the Woods: The Hunting Life of Lauwanna Woodruff and Druzilla Glenn,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Gullett, is an enjoyable collection of personal stories from two prolific huntswomen who found deep joy in hunting a variety of creatures both great and small.
Wilburn, AR, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Women of the Woods: The Hunting Life of Lauwanna Woodruff and Druzilla Glenn”: an empowering biographical work that will inspire upcoming generations of women with an interest in outdoor recreation. “Women of the Woods: The Hunting Life of Lauwanna Woodruff and Druzilla Glenn” is the creation of published author Susan Gullett, a dedicated wife and sister who resides in Arkansas.
Gullett shares, “Druzilla (Boozie) and Lauwanna were sisters who loved to hunt: deer, coon, fish, squirrel, rattlesnake, crawfish, turtle, and most of all, turkeys. This book tells of their adventures and the places they went to do what they loved to do—hunt.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Gullett’s new book shares an intimate look into entertaining and adventurous hunting expeditions that will delight hunters of any age.
Consumers can purchase “Women of the Woods: The Hunting Life of Lauwanna Woodruff and Druzilla Glenn” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Women of the Woods: The Hunting Life of Lauwanna Woodruff and Druzilla Glenn,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
