Tom O'Connell’s Newly Released “Cherish the Challenge” is an Uplifting Memoir That Encourages Readers to Find the Blessing in the Lesson
“Cherish the Challenge,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom O'Connell, is a nostalgic reflection on life that shares the author’s inner musings on life’s peaks and valleys, God’s blessings, and so much more.
Florence, KY, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Cherish the Challenge”: a celebration of both the highs and lows of a life filled with unexpected challenges and blessings. “Cherish the Challenge” is the creation of published author Tom O'Connell, who grew up in East Saint Louis, Illinois, in a family of eleven children. The author attended Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville and worked in various capacities as an accountant for thirty-five years. He is married and has two children. The author and his wife currently live in the Northern Kentucky area.
O'Connell shares, “The book recounts the recollections of the author’s experiences and positive perceptions of his thoughts as he worked his way through life. He had a stroke at age nine, which took away the use of his right side and his articulation. While most people would consider this a bad break, he looked at the occurrence as a part of life, accepted by him with peace and tranquility. The author has always looked forward to the next day and all the expectations it holds. The challenges presented by the stroke and other changes in his path have enhanced his life, not lessened it. He considers himself a fortunate person for all that has come his way. The stories are humorous. Most of them are told from a little boy’s perspective and the amusing adventures one finds himself in when he has one functional side. He hopes that his writings will help people by giving them a different way of looking at life. Keep trying and good times are sure to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom O'Connell’s new book brings readers an inspiring message from the perspective of a young and inquisitive mind as the author looks back on a complex childhood.
Consumers can purchase “Cherish the Challenge” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cherish the Challenge,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
O'Connell shares, “The book recounts the recollections of the author’s experiences and positive perceptions of his thoughts as he worked his way through life. He had a stroke at age nine, which took away the use of his right side and his articulation. While most people would consider this a bad break, he looked at the occurrence as a part of life, accepted by him with peace and tranquility. The author has always looked forward to the next day and all the expectations it holds. The challenges presented by the stroke and other changes in his path have enhanced his life, not lessened it. He considers himself a fortunate person for all that has come his way. The stories are humorous. Most of them are told from a little boy’s perspective and the amusing adventures one finds himself in when he has one functional side. He hopes that his writings will help people by giving them a different way of looking at life. Keep trying and good times are sure to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom O'Connell’s new book brings readers an inspiring message from the perspective of a young and inquisitive mind as the author looks back on a complex childhood.
Consumers can purchase “Cherish the Challenge” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cherish the Challenge,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories