Cuneiform Consulting New Identity, a Rebranding for the Future
Cuneiform Consulting, a prominent IT development company, is happy to debut its new corporate identity. Rebranding shows the company's desire to adapt and compete in a fast-paced business.
Ahmedabad, India, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cuneiform Consulting is thrilled to introduce its new corporate identity as a solution-oriented product development and IT Solutions Company. The company's rebranding reflects its commitment to expansion and collaboration in pursuit of success in a competitive market.
The rebranding effort included a fresh new look for the company's website and its other advertising crusades. The new website features an attention-grabbing dark color palette that is both eye-catching and representative of the company's progressive and innovative outlook.
When Cuneiform Consulting first opened its doors in 2019, they were a digital marketing agency. However, the company quickly expanded to offer a full suite of IT services to its clientele. In just 4 years, the company went from a marketing start-up to a development powerhouse.
Cuneiform Consulting emerges as a trusted partner delivering a full range of services covering every stage of the product lifecycle as businesses strive to harness the potential of technology to create a competitive edge in the market worldwide.
Cuneiform Consulting provides services across the full product development life cycle, from initial inspiration to final deployment. To guarantee the timely delivery of high-quality, market-ready products, they employ agile processes and current industry trends. They also offer product market fit services, which involve analyzing the market, doing consumer research, and incorporating feedback loops to ensure that the product is meeting the needs and wants of the target audience. Their Martech Solutions make use of analytics, marketing automation, and data-driven insights to help businesses improve their advertising efforts. User experience (UX) design and prototyping are highly valued as organizations embrace digital transformation.
According to CEO Paras Pandya, "We think the restructuring represents where the company is going and where it has been. The Cuneiform Digital marketing agency was who we were, whereas Cuneiform Consulting will guide us into the future into whom we wish to be.”
It has just been named one of the greatest places to work in digital marketing in Ahmedabad and Mumbai on Google, and they expect to receive similar recognition for their development solutions soon.
The rebranding underlines its commitment to the IT revolution, and they look forward to realizing its ambition of accelerating the implementation of innovative IT solutions that contribute significantly to societal growth.
For more information, visit https://www.thecuneiform.com/
