FLS Shortlisted for Innovation of the Year at the Unlock Net Zero Live Awards
New awards champion progress on the journey to decarbonisation with scheduling and route optimisation technology specialist FLS – FAST LEAN SMART making the 2023 shortlist.
Reading, United Kingdom, June 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Field force scheduling specialist FLS – FAST LEAN SMART is unlocking net zero value by significantly reducing the carbon footprint of field based housing operations; providing world-leading, AI-powered, sustainable, innovative scheduling and routing solutions to meet the needs of social landlords and their subcontractors.
FLS VISITOUR's ground-breaking dispatching delivers lightning-fast route optimisation which is continually updating in the background to provide the most efficient route for repairs and maintenance operatives, gas and electricity teams, voids surveyors, compliance inspectors and housing officers. FLS uses geocoded mapping and actual time-of-day driving speeds to plan exact street routes and house number addresses enabling skilled field workers to get to their appointments quicker, saving time and fuel, and typically cutting carbon emissions by 30% or more.
More than 500,000 homes are maintained across the UK and Europe, including Your Housing Group, Axis Europe and MoD housing repairs contractor Amey Secure Infrastructure, using FLS' unique and innovative solution, equating to saving of millions of kg CO2 per year.
Jeremy Squire, UK Managing Director, FLS – FAST LEAN SMART, said, "FLS is delighted to be shortlisted in the prestigious Unlock Net Zero Live Awards, which is a real testament to our unique algorithm-based technology and the hard work of our team. Reducing driving distances and minimising wasted materials are possibly the greatest opportunity the social housing sector has to address its carbon footprint. The combination of scheduling the right operative at the right time means driving less and with an improved first-time fix rate. ETA data and customer reminders are also cutting hundreds of 'no access' appointments every day. We look forward to the Awards ceremony and continuing to drive innovation as we revolutionise field service - and support sustainable net zero targets across the UK housing sector."
About FLS – FAST LEAN SMART
FLS – FAST LEAN SMART provides world-leading AI-powered technology across many sectors including housing, engineering, and manufacturing. Deploying its software FLS VISITOUR enables the intelligent optimisation of schedules and resources in real time, delivering more flexibility, route planning ability, and enormous cost savings.
FLS continues to grow throughout the UK, working with Amey Secure Infrastructure, Your Housing Group, Axis Europe PLC, JLA Group and HomeServe, providing best-of-breed scheduling solutions.
A recent customer satisfaction survey ranked FLS among the highest rated field force scheduling on the market with a 9.6 out of 10 rating.
For more about FLS, visit: www.fastleansmart.com/en/
FLS VISITOUR's ground-breaking dispatching delivers lightning-fast route optimisation which is continually updating in the background to provide the most efficient route for repairs and maintenance operatives, gas and electricity teams, voids surveyors, compliance inspectors and housing officers. FLS uses geocoded mapping and actual time-of-day driving speeds to plan exact street routes and house number addresses enabling skilled field workers to get to their appointments quicker, saving time and fuel, and typically cutting carbon emissions by 30% or more.
More than 500,000 homes are maintained across the UK and Europe, including Your Housing Group, Axis Europe and MoD housing repairs contractor Amey Secure Infrastructure, using FLS' unique and innovative solution, equating to saving of millions of kg CO2 per year.
Jeremy Squire, UK Managing Director, FLS – FAST LEAN SMART, said, "FLS is delighted to be shortlisted in the prestigious Unlock Net Zero Live Awards, which is a real testament to our unique algorithm-based technology and the hard work of our team. Reducing driving distances and minimising wasted materials are possibly the greatest opportunity the social housing sector has to address its carbon footprint. The combination of scheduling the right operative at the right time means driving less and with an improved first-time fix rate. ETA data and customer reminders are also cutting hundreds of 'no access' appointments every day. We look forward to the Awards ceremony and continuing to drive innovation as we revolutionise field service - and support sustainable net zero targets across the UK housing sector."
About FLS – FAST LEAN SMART
FLS – FAST LEAN SMART provides world-leading AI-powered technology across many sectors including housing, engineering, and manufacturing. Deploying its software FLS VISITOUR enables the intelligent optimisation of schedules and resources in real time, delivering more flexibility, route planning ability, and enormous cost savings.
FLS continues to grow throughout the UK, working with Amey Secure Infrastructure, Your Housing Group, Axis Europe PLC, JLA Group and HomeServe, providing best-of-breed scheduling solutions.
A recent customer satisfaction survey ranked FLS among the highest rated field force scheduling on the market with a 9.6 out of 10 rating.
For more about FLS, visit: www.fastleansmart.com/en/
Contact
FLS - FAST LEAN SMARTContact
James Alex Waldron
+44 1183 800189
https://www.fastleansmart.com/en/
James Alex Waldron
+44 1183 800189
https://www.fastleansmart.com/en/
Categories