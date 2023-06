Sailotech Expands Global Footprint with Launch of UK Office

Reading, United Kingdom, June 25, 2023 --( PR.com )-- With this strategic move, Sailotech aims to bring its cutting-edge solutions and expertise to empower businesses in the United Kingdom.Sailotech's entry into the UK market signifies a strong commitment to serving clients and meeting the evolving needs of organizations across various industries. As a trusted Provider in digital transformation and enterprise software solutions, we offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance operational efficiency, drive growth, and enable businesses to thrive in the digital age.The solutions offered by Sailotech in the UK include:Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)Digital Transformation & Automation ServicesAs a Infor Partner with Cloud ExpertiseTest Automation Platform - TestEnsureAI-based Document Processing Solution - iKaptureTalent on Demand (FARM -Flexible & Agile Resource Model)"We are thrilled to establish our presence in the United Kingdom. The UK market is known for its innovation and forward-thinking businesses. With our expertise and comprehensive suite of solutions, we are committed to partnering with organizations to drive their digital transformation initiatives and accelerate growth.” said Suresh Babu, CEO of Sailotech.Sailotech's expansion into the UK underscores its dedication to providing world-class technology solutions and exceptional customer service. The company's commitment to innovation, coupled with a customer-centric approach, has made Sailotech a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.For more information and to explore how Sailotech's solutions can benefit your organization, please contact:Amul PatelHead of UK OperationsEmail: amul.patel@sailotech.com Davidson House, Forbury Square, Reading RG1 3EU+44 (0) 7774 939 492