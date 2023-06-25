Sailotech Expands Global Footprint with Launch of UK Office
Sailotech, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is delighted to announce the opening of its UK office, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.
Reading, United Kingdom, June 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With this strategic move, Sailotech aims to bring its cutting-edge solutions and expertise to empower businesses in the United Kingdom.
Sailotech's entry into the UK market signifies a strong commitment to serving clients and meeting the evolving needs of organizations across various industries. As a trusted Provider in digital transformation and enterprise software solutions, we offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance operational efficiency, drive growth, and enable businesses to thrive in the digital age.
The solutions offered by Sailotech in the UK include:
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
Digital Transformation & Automation Services
As a Infor Partner with Cloud Expertise
Test Automation Platform - TestEnsure
AI-based Document Processing Solution - iKapture
Talent on Demand (FARM -Flexible & Agile Resource Model)
"We are thrilled to establish our presence in the United Kingdom. The UK market is known for its innovation and forward-thinking businesses. With our expertise and comprehensive suite of solutions, we are committed to partnering with organizations to drive their digital transformation initiatives and accelerate growth.” said Suresh Babu, CEO of Sailotech.
Sailotech's expansion into the UK underscores its dedication to providing world-class technology solutions and exceptional customer service. The company's commitment to innovation, coupled with a customer-centric approach, has made Sailotech a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.
For more information and to explore how Sailotech's solutions can benefit your organization, please contact:
Amul Patel
Head of UK Operations
Email: amul.patel@sailotech.com Davidson House, Forbury Square, Reading RG1 3EU
+44 (0) 7774 939 492
