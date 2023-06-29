Judy Knapp’s Newly Released "Happy Merry Eastermas: A Brain Stretching Story" is an Entertaining Approach to Understanding Key Holidays in the Christian Faith
“Happy Merry Eastermas: A Brain Stretching Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Knapp, brings readers a thoughtful discussion of the life of Jesus that pairs insightful narrative with engaging imagery for juvenile readers.
Mullica Hill, NJ, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Happy Merry Eastermas: A Brain Stretching Story”: a charming and thought-provoking approach to learning about God’s plan. “Happy Merry Eastermas: A Brain Stretching Story” is the creation of published author Judy Knapp, a dedicated teacher who served for thirty-six years before retiring and continuing to serve as a Sunday school teacher. Knapp is a two-time district Teacher of the Year award winner.
Knapp shares, “Do you like holidays? All over the world people have special days that they enjoy celebrating. There are so many wonderful days. Which is your favorite?
“The most amazing and special day of all is Eastermas.
“Did you say that you never heard of Eastermas? That’s not surprising because most people think of it as two separate holidays, and they call them Easter and Christmas. However, they really do go together.
“Eastermas is the most important part of the plan that God made before the creation of the world—a plan to save His people from the problem of sin.
“God knew even before He created the world and everything in it that Adam and Eve would sin. It didn’t surprise Him, and He had a plan already made. That plan is what Eastermas is all about.
“Are you getting interested to learn more about Eastermas? It will take some brain stretching to understand, but that is a good thing and not at all painful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Knapp’s new book will delight and entertain as young believers consider the important foundational tenets of faith shared within a fun biblical study.
Consumers can purchase “Happy Merry Eastermas: A Brain Stretching Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Happy Merry Eastermas: A Brain Stretching Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Knapp shares, “Do you like holidays? All over the world people have special days that they enjoy celebrating. There are so many wonderful days. Which is your favorite?
“The most amazing and special day of all is Eastermas.
“Did you say that you never heard of Eastermas? That’s not surprising because most people think of it as two separate holidays, and they call them Easter and Christmas. However, they really do go together.
“Eastermas is the most important part of the plan that God made before the creation of the world—a plan to save His people from the problem of sin.
“God knew even before He created the world and everything in it that Adam and Eve would sin. It didn’t surprise Him, and He had a plan already made. That plan is what Eastermas is all about.
“Are you getting interested to learn more about Eastermas? It will take some brain stretching to understand, but that is a good thing and not at all painful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Knapp’s new book will delight and entertain as young believers consider the important foundational tenets of faith shared within a fun biblical study.
Consumers can purchase “Happy Merry Eastermas: A Brain Stretching Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Happy Merry Eastermas: A Brain Stretching Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories