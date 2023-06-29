Tamathy Tyler Mason’s Newly Released “The World Is In You” is a Vibrant Collection of Poetry That Will Charm and Inspire
“The World Is In You,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tamathy Tyler Mason, draws from the author’s reflections on family connection and a mother’s love as she paints a vivid scene within each verse.
Spartanburg, SC, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The World Is In You”: an emotionally charged anthology that is certain to resonate with many. “The World Is In You” is the creation of published author Tamathy Tyler Mason.
Tyler Mason shares, “Inspired by my daughter, this book of poetry is my thoughts and feelings as we were apart for some time. She never left my heart, and these words were my release. I hope by publishing this book, others may enjoy the emotions that I felt through my words to my daughter, realize that our children are our future, and the power that words have. Those who read my words may find their feelings about their children are also inside this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tamathy Tyler Mason’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers reflect on the impactful messages within.
Consumers can purchase “The World Is In You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The World Is In You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Tyler Mason shares, “Inspired by my daughter, this book of poetry is my thoughts and feelings as we were apart for some time. She never left my heart, and these words were my release. I hope by publishing this book, others may enjoy the emotions that I felt through my words to my daughter, realize that our children are our future, and the power that words have. Those who read my words may find their feelings about their children are also inside this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tamathy Tyler Mason’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers reflect on the impactful messages within.
Consumers can purchase “The World Is In You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The World Is In You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories