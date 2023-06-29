Linda Fischer’s New Book, "Seeing Our Future Through the Rearview Mirror," is a Holocaust Survivor’s Expressive Eulogy for the Fate of American Politics
Hot Springs Village, AR, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Linda Fischer, an immigrant who spent time in a Czech concentration camp, has completed her most recent book, “Seeing Our Future Through the Rearview Mirror”: a gripping and potent reflection on the declining state of the U.S.
Fischer says, “Having lived through hard times caused by the Second World War and through our tenacity overcoming these depressing times, I am disturbed to find out that after coming to America, the Land of the Free, we are reliving our past. Although we still have a nice roof over our heads and good food on the table, there is a large population neglected through political disagreements and a lack of acceptance that all men are created equal!”
Published by Fulton Books, Linda Fischer’s book shares the author’s unique and valuable perspective on modern American politics as a Holocaust survivor. Fischer and her husband moved to the United States in 1967 and worked hard to provide a good home for their children. They made friends with neighbors and colleagues who taught them about American politicians. Fischer takes pride in always having voted for the right candidate, regardless of political party. However, Fischer has flagged an alarming trend towards fascism from the Republican party under their leader, Donald Trump.
Linda Fischer loves spending time with her young granddaughter. She originally felt hopeful to raise a family in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave. But when her granddaughter begins asking questions about how Trump, the Republican party, and the U.S. police force can commit such atrocities, how can Fischer explain the rapidly declining state of the future to a child? After living through humanity's worst atrocities, Linda Fischer can only hope it will never happen again.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase “Seeing Our Future Through the Rearview Mirror” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
