Author Amy J. Webber’s New Book, "A Place for Meg," Tells the Story of a Small-Town High School Transplant Who Moves to the Big City and Must Navigate Her New Life

Recent release “A Place for Meg,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amy J. Webber, is a moving story of a young junior in high school who is forced to leave behind all she knows as she moves from her small hometown to life in the big city. There, she'll make new friends and discover new passions, while navigating various hurdles along the way.