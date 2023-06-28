Author Amy J. Webber’s New Book, "A Place for Meg," Tells the Story of a Small-Town High School Transplant Who Moves to the Big City and Must Navigate Her New Life
Recent release “A Place for Meg,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amy J. Webber, is a moving story of a young junior in high school who is forced to leave behind all she knows as she moves from her small hometown to life in the big city. There, she'll make new friends and discover new passions, while navigating various hurdles along the way.
Vancouver, WA, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amy J. Webber, who received an MFA in creative writing from Cedar Crest College’s Pan-European low-residency program, has completed her new book, “A Place for Meg”: a captivating story of a young girl who must find her place amongst the big city she now calls home after living her entire life in a quiet, small town.
“Moving is never easy, especially when you’re a sheltered high school junior from a small town,” writes Webber. “As Meg attempts to navigate her new life in the big city, trying to find food, friends, and fun, she also tries to find ways to hurdle the obstacles that come her way. Join Meg as she settles into her big-city high school while feeling a pull from her past. After getting involved with actors putting on the play ‘The Taming of the Shrew,’ she’s introduced to the world of thespians and a degree of intoxicating activity that she’s never experienced before. Through Meg’s humor, narcissism, kindness, and sarcasm, readers will become immersed in this one week of high school life with someone who is just trying to find a place in her world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amy J. Webber’s engaging tale is a poignant and stirring coming-of-age novel that is sure to capture the hearts of readers as they follow along on Meg’s journey to discover herself in her new surroundings. Based upon the author’s own experiences as a small-town girl moving to the big city, Webber delivers an emotional, character-driven story that will remain with readers long after its beautiful conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Place for Meg” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
