Author Lawrence Cromwell’s New Book "Seven Manipulated Minds" is the Story of a Man Getting Revenge on His Former Tormenters in a Scheme to Achieve His Own True Ambitions
Recent release “Seven Manipulated Minds,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lawrence Cromwell, is the story of a team of seven, brought together through torture and pain, to defeat a menace that could eradicate them all.
Hobe Sound, FL, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lawrence Cromwell, a teacher of science and mathematics and first time writer, has completed his new book, “Seven Manipulated Minds”: a gripping story that follows Alfred, an autistic man with genius-level mental abilities, who seeks revenge on the people who tormented him in high school, forcing them to repeatedly relive their own worst memories and much worse, to not only make things even but also to prepare them.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lawrence Cromwell’s potent tale turns the original revenge into a plan with a different purpose, as Alfred reveals that by taking them to their absolute limits, he has been preparing them to become the ultimate team, taking their minds and molding them together under their own team-command so that the seven of them can come together and defeat a malevolent menace that becomes a threat to the existence of each member of the team.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Seven Manipulated Minds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
