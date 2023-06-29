Author Barty Bartlett’s Book, "Deputy Death: Memoirs of a Retired Law Enforcement Officer Collision Reconstructionist," Shares His Passion and Pain of Being an Officer
Recent release “Deputy Death: Memoirs of a Retired Law Enforcement Officer Collision Reconstructionist,” from Page Publishing author Barty Bartlett, shares the gruesome events of how the author became Deputy Death.
New York, NY, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Geoffrey “Barty” Bartlett, a retired law enforcement officer and a collision reconstructionist with twenty years of experience, has completed his new book, “Deputy Death: Memoirs of a Retired Law Enforcement Officer Collision Reconstructionist”: a stirring memoir in which the author shines his flashlight on fascinating police events and twisted traffic accidents.
He was born in upstate New York where he perused his childhood dream. Barty obtained degrees in criminal justice and police science then became trained by the New York police academy. After marrying his wife, Marianne, they moved to Maryland. He endured another grueling academy training before he was able to join the police force in Maryland. He served as a City Officer, member of the SWAT team and as First Class Deputy Sheriff for the County Police Department before he finished his career.
Bartlett says, “Working in law enforcement is demanding on the families and your body. There is no amount of police academy training that can prepare you for doing the real job. The toughest part of my job was making a death notification— when family members would answer the door with smiles. I had to tell them their loved one was not coming home and learn how to handle families’ different reactions. This on-the-job was a dreadful learning experience.”
Published by Page Publishing, Barty Bartlett’s engaging work brings to life the thrill of the hunt the author experienced to protect and serve as Deputy Death.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Deputy Death: Memoirs of a Retired Law Enforcement Officer Collision Reconstructionist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
