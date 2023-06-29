Author Dowling G. Campbell PH.D.’s New Book, “America's Five Most Recent Fake Presidents and Why They Love the Lie,” Shows How Fake News Has Been Used in Past Elections
Recent release “America's Five Most Recent Fake Presidents and Why They Love the Lie,” from Page Publishing author Dowling G. Campbell PH.D., takes a powerful look at the ways in which political leaders will often skew the truth to fool voters into supporting them, highlighting five recent American presidents that have used such tactics to win the presidency.
Sedro Woolley, WA, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dowling G. Campbell PH.D., who graduated from the University of Missouri and taught English, Shakespeare, and Southwest Literature as a college professor for thirty years at Northern Arizona University, has completed his new book, “America's Five Most Recent Fake Presidents and Why They Love the Lie”: a comprehensive overview of five recent leaders of America who have undermined the nation’s freedom and democracy through lies and manipulation in order to win the presidency and abuse the position’s power.
“Freedom and democracy have been competing with tyranny and greed since mankind arrived,” writes Campbell. “During both World Wars, America led in the sacrifice of our soldiers and resources. Ever since, American freedom has been seriously deteriorating. My book, ‘America’s Most Recent Five Fake Presidents and Why They Love the Lie,’ is an attempt to help restore old-fashion intelligence, graciousness, along with freedom and democracy. These five fake presidents—Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump—have all deliberately damaged freedom, intelligence, and liberty almost beyond repair.”
“The first four either started or exacerbated wars and are responsible for the untold deaths of American troops, among others. In addition, each created a trove of lies that conservatives have been hiding for years. The fifth, Donald Trump, has built a web of lies that has captured and killed the truth of freedom for a frighteningly large number of Americans, including a number of conservative politicians.”
“In contrast, the intervening Democratic presidents have been able to stop the wars started by these Republican presidents and, in many cases, even restored some much-needed financial assistance to those who need it most. One of the numerous illustrations is the fact that Bill Clinton, in addition to bringing the Bosnia War to an end, balanced the budget four times in eight years and left millions of surplus dollars, which Bush 2 squandered away in his first six months, with Republican praise.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dowling G. Campbell PH.D.’s novel reveals just how easily lies and fake news can spread amongst the American people, and be used as a weapon to rile up voters into believing whatever those manipulating the facts want them to. Incredibly relevant to today’s political division, Campbell hopes to open the eyes of readers from all backgrounds to the tactics utilized by those with no respect for democracy in order to illegitimately win their elections.
Categories