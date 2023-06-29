Author Dowling G. Campbell PH.D.’s New Book, “America's Five Most Recent Fake Presidents and Why They Love the Lie,” Shows How Fake News Has Been Used in Past Elections

Recent release “America's Five Most Recent Fake Presidents and Why They Love the Lie,” from Page Publishing author Dowling G. Campbell PH.D., takes a powerful look at the ways in which political leaders will often skew the truth to fool voters into supporting them, highlighting five recent American presidents that have used such tactics to win the presidency.