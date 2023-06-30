Author Pamela Groom’s New Book, "Happy Howlidays," is a Delightful Holiday Tale About a Group of Shelter Animals Who Are Part of Santa’s Elite Team

Recent release “Happy Howlidays,” from Page Publishing author Pamela Groom, follows Jinglebella her brother, Beau, and all of the animals from the Portage Animal Protective League’s shelter who have been placed in wonderful forever homes, as they reconnect through the computer and learn how very alike all of their forever families who have very different cultures and beliefs really are.