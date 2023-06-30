Author Dr. Andrew J. Waters Jr. (Dr. Drew)’s New Book, "Talking Houses," Reveals the Author's Family History & the Lasting Memories Created in Every House They Lived in
Recent release “Talking Houses,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Andrew J. Waters Jr. (Dr. Drew), follows the author's family as they rose from their humble beginnings towards stability and success, overcoming all life threw their way. By moving around frequently, the Waters family gained valuable insight and life lessons through the various neighbors they met and the love they shared for each other.
Harrisburg, PA, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Andrew J. Waters Jr. (Dr. Drew), a loving husband, father, author, composer, educator, and businessman who holds a Master of Science degree in adult education from the University of Phoenix, has completed his new book, “Talking Houses”: a fascinating story detailing the valuable lessons and moments experienced by the author’s family as they moved to different houses over the years and made a new home wherever they went.
“Great and wonderful lessons were learned by our family and everyone in the neighborhood as we were constantly on the move,” writes Dr. Waters Jr. “Our family remained close-knit and adjusted smoothly to many uncomfortable situations.”
Dr. Waters Jr. continues, “Moving and living in rental properties is much different than moving into a home that is being purchased. There are difficulties in life but to sustain a family and goals under extreme pressure that comes with the change of moving, dismantling, and reestablishing a healthy environment for family living was made possible by the knowledge, skills, wisdom, and family coordination of Mrs. Grace Waters. She put everything in motion.
“Each home/house we lived in told a story and reflected our attitudes and our abilities to adjust with positive results. Mrs. Waters had a philosophy. I’ll restate it here: When someone gives you the back or anything that is secondary and unacceptable, take that thing or situation, change it, refurbish it, turn it around, and make it the front with beauty. Mrs. Waters had flawless ability and courage making changes and improvements.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Andrew J. Waters Jr. (Dr. Drew)’s new book will reveal to readers how the author’s family chose to rise above and overcome every form of opposition they faced, managing to turn any situation into a positive learning experience they could all take something from.
Readers can purchase “Talking Houses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
