Author Dr. Andrew J. Waters Jr. (Dr. Drew)’s New Book, "Talking Houses," Reveals the Author's Family History & the Lasting Memories Created in Every House They Lived in

Recent release “Talking Houses,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Andrew J. Waters Jr. (Dr. Drew), follows the author's family as they rose from their humble beginnings towards stability and success, overcoming all life threw their way. By moving around frequently, the Waters family gained valuable insight and life lessons through the various neighbors they met and the love they shared for each other.