Author Mona Barton Benson’s New Book, "Witness Mark," is a Fictional Tale Based on True Events That Follows the Fascinating & Courageous Life of the Author's Grandmother
Recent release “Witness Mark,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mona Barton Benson, is the captivating story of a woman's journey and the trials she overcame with the support of her loved ones and her courage. As readers experience "Witness Mark," they'll discover a moving tribute based on the true events surrounding the life of the author's grandmother.
New York, NY, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mona Barton Benson has completed her new book, “Witness Mark”: a compelling story based on true events from the life of the author’s grandmother that explores the struggles she faced while navigating life in order to find her place in the world.
Mona writes, “When the twists and turns of life threaten to overwhelm Anna, she gathers her courage, applies her intellect, and acclimates. Her formative years become a crucible of ingenuity and industriousness which hold sway over the rest of her life.
“Spanning over seven decades, ‘Witness Mark’ delves into the everyday activities and challenges of life in Vermont. From a quarry town to a farm, Anna and her loved ones become more endearing with each turn of the page.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mona Barton Benson’s engaging tale is a beautiful testament to a life well lived, serving as lasting documentation of the author’s family journey. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, “Witness Mark” is sure to keep readers spellbound and remain in their hearts long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Witness Mark” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
