Rev. Tony Harrington’s Newly Released "God’s Warrior" is a Compelling Personal and Family History Brimming with Proof of God’s Grace
“God’s Warrior,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Tony Harrington, is a proud testimony to all the blessings and fulfillment found within a life led by God’s hand as Harrington recounts key experiences and spiritual lessons.
Marston, NC, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Warrior”: a celebration of family, faith, and God’s promise. “God’s Warrior” is the creation of published author Rev. Tony Harrington, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who has found great reward in serving as an associate pastor.
Rev. Harrington shares, “Seven is God’s complete number. The Lord had sixty-six books placed in the Bible. God’s Warrior is Elohim’s 67th and final book—fulfilling the scripture Matthew 24:14, 'And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.'
“Please, read, pray, praise, rejoice, and sing to how God uses His warrior to pave His road and make it smooth, straight, and perfect for the Second Coming of our Lord, our King, Jesus the Christ—just as it was for the First Coming of our Master, our Friend, and our Savior. We are talking about the one that John said: 'He it is, who coming after me is preferred before me, whose shoe’s latchet I am not worthy to unloose' (St. John 1:27).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Tony Harrington’s new book will inspire and challenge readers to a fresh understanding of mankind’s connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Warrior” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Warrior,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
