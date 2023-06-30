S. D. Shadden’s Newly Released "A Rose in the Desert" is a Suspenseful Fiction That Blends Compelling Narrative and a Complex Cast of Unique Characters
“A Rose in the Desert,” from Christian Faith Publishing author S. D. Shadden, is an exciting journey into a surprising battle that will surprise and delight the imagination as readers journey forth to a fight for what is right and good.
New York, NY, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Rose in the Desert”: a surprising balance of suspense and inspiration. “A Rose in the Desert” is the creation of published author S. D. Shadden, a former law enforcement officer and a professor of international affairs. He received his advanced degree from the Monterey Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California. While completing his studies, he worked at the Center for Nonproliferation, which tracks weapons of mass destruction throughout the world.
Shadden shares, “A weathered letter, a woman’s quest, a warrior’s sword—from the deserts of Petra and Wadi Rum to the hallowed halls of Cambridge, enter the battlefield where truly the pen becomes mightier than the sword.
“Share the drama of those living and dying in the crucible of war. Join the dangerous journey of 'a rose in the desert.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S. D. Shadden’s new book will draw readers in from the first page as an absorbing fiction unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “A Rose in the Desert” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Rose in the Desert,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
