St. George's University Announces New Admissions Partnership with Husson University
Husson University students who complete four years of pre-medical or pre-veterinary coursework and meet all requirements for admission are fast-tracked for admission into the four-year programs at the St. George's Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine. Students accepted into the School of Medicine’s 4+4 program also receive a $10,000 scholarship over four years. Agreements like this one, smooth the transition of Husson students from undergraduate to graduate degree studies.
Bangor, ME, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- St. George's University has launched a new partnership with Husson University that will give qualified Husson students fast-track status and priority entry into the St. George's School of Medicine and School of Veterinary Medicine.
“Husson University is the premier professional educator in Maine,” said Dr. Philip A. Taylor, III, dean of Husson’s College of Science and Humanities. “Agreements like this one with St. George’s University, smooths the transition of students from our rigorous undergraduate healthcare programs to graduate education. Maine, and the rest of the world, will need more qualified physicians to deliver care.” Medical Economics magazine supports this conclusion. According to a recent article, an estimated 6.4 million more physicians are needed to provide universal health coverage (UHC) across the globe.
Simultaneously, there is also a pressing need for more veterinary professionals. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook estimates that employment opportunities for veterinarians will grow 19 percent from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations. Growing pet populations, increased pet longevity and new treatment options are driving the need for more professionals in this discipline.
"This partnership will provide invaluable opportunities for Husson students to become leaders in the medical and veterinary fields," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's School of Medicine. "St. George's is delighted to add Husson to our global network of partner institutions -- and make graduate study in medicine and veterinary medicine accessible to a new group of promising students."
The new partnership establishes "4+4" programs at the St. George's Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine. Husson students who complete four years of pre-medical or pre-veterinary coursework and meet all requirements for admission are fast-tracked for admission into the four-year programs at the St. George's Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine.
Students accepted into the "4+4" program at the School of Medicine also receive a $10,000 scholarship from St. George's, distributed to them over their four years of study.
"This partnership offers Husson students the opportunity to pursue an education that leads to a successful career. The international aspect of these programs also provides students with the opportunity to better understand global perspectives,” said Melissa Rosenberg, Husson University’s executive director of admissions. “We look forward to working together with St. George's to help educate the next generation of doctors and veterinarians." Learn more at Husson.edu.
