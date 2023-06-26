St. George's University Announces New Admissions Partnership with Husson University

Husson University students who complete four years of pre-medical or pre-veterinary coursework and meet all requirements for admission are fast-tracked for admission into the four-year programs at the St. George's Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine. Students accepted into the School of Medicine’s 4+4 program also receive a $10,000 scholarship over four years. Agreements like this one, smooth the transition of Husson students from undergraduate to graduate degree studies.