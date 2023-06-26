The Day Comes When Loveforce International Releases Slow Burn
Santa Clarita, CA, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 30th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One of them is entitled Slow Burn. The other is entitled “And The Day Comes.”
The latest Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “And The Day Comes.” The song is what can best be described as Theatrical Country Western music. It has acoustical guitar but it also has a harmonica, an entire string section of multiple violins, a French horn, trombones and a piano. Lyrically, it is about the protagonist waiting for the day of an important event to arrive and the frustrations of that wait. The goal was to create a song that the listener can easily close their eyes and imagine they are watching a Country Western themed play where one character is explaining their feelings while waiting for the other character to arrive.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “Slow Burn.” It is a fast-paced psychedelic Rock instrumental featuring guitarist Bobby Long. The goal is to create an instrumental soundscape where Listeners can imagine a dizzying car chase sequence as the chase goes past traffic lights, and office buildings and restaurants, narrowly avoiding crashing into other vehicles while maintaining a speed that is against traffic laws but that defy the laws of physics. In other words Slow Burn is meant to take the listener’s mind on that journey.
“We are offering two unusual but masterful releases this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “If variety is the spice of life than our listeners won’t need any hot sauce this week,” he Continued.
The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
