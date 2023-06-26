Argus Consulting Announces New Program for Engineering Pass Outs
Noida, India, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Argus Consulting, one of the leading consulting firms in the engineering industry, is proud to announce the launch of their new corporate jump start course for engineering students. The ultimate goal of this course is to arm young minds with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in the corporate world.
Designed by industry experts, this course will provide aspiring engineers with a comprehensive overview of the business side of engineering. Covering everything from communication and team management to project delivery and client relations, this course will equip students with the tools they need to succeed both in the classroom and in the workplace.
"We understand that graduating from an engineering program is just the first step in a long and prosperous career," said John Smith, the CEO of Argus Consulting. "Our jump start course is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the corporate world from the very beginning."
In addition to providing students with valuable insights into the corporate world, this course will also give them an edge when it comes to job applications.
Employers are looking for graduates who possess a combination of technical and soft skills, and this course aims to help engineering students develop both.
The course will be taught by seasoned professionals from the engineering industry, providing students with a unique opportunity to learn from some of the best and brightest minds in the business. With classes held in state-of-the-art facilities, students will have access to the latest tools and technologies, ensuring that they are well-prepared for the workforce.
Contact
Argus ConsultingContact
Aayushi Garg
9639636161
https://theargusconsulting.com
