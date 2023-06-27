Yorkshire Artist Clare Haley to Open New Exhibition of Paintings at York Fine Arts
Contemporary landscape artist Clare Haley releases her largest body of paintings of the year for her highly anticipated, eighth annual solo show at York Fine Arts.
York, United Kingdom, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- York Fine Arts is delighted to announce "Clare Haley: Light of Yorkshire," its eighth annual solo exhibition of original paintings by contemporary landscape artist Clare Haley. From rolling, verdant dales to dark, ominous skies, Clare once more weaves a narrative of the changeable northern landscape as it responds to light and the elements. Collectors old and new are invited to roam and lose themselves in the raw, dramatic beauty of nature’s wild panoramas.
As one of the most exciting artistic talents to emerge out of Yorkshire in recent years, Clare Haley, praised as the "Light of Yorkshire," captures the emotion and ethereal essence of the British landscape with unparalleled perception. As an active and ardent observer of cloud and weather consequences, Clare works primarily from memory, pushing the boundaries of imagination whilst retaining the organic integrity of her subject. In just a few short years, Clare has achieved marked success and recognition as a professional artist, gaining an international and loyal collector base enamoured of her work.
Born and raised in West Yorkshire, it is no coincidence that Clare Haley’s largest solo exhibition of the year coincides with Yorkshire Day, celebrated on the 1st of August. Gallery Manager Deanna Dawkins says,
“Clare’s proud Yorkshire roots and passion for the northern landscape are such an integral part of her work that really, a celebration of her work is a celebration of God’s Own Country itself. Shining a light on Clare and her contribution to the county’s rich and longstanding artistic heritage is the perfect way to both mark the occasion and showcase the wealth of talent Yorkshire has to offer.”
Clare describes her work as “contemporary northern landscapes which mostly appear timeless, of any era—earthy, wild places to become lost in.” She develops the atmospheric content of her paintings through location photography, research of weather and cloud consequences, imagined places and her experience living in an area of raw beauty. With nods to the drama of John Martin’s apocalyptic paintings and to the colours and heritage of Sidney Richard Percy’s landscapes, Clare’s own unique style resurrects the tradition of British landscape painting and brings it into the 21st century with graceful transcendence.
The exhibition opens at York Fine Arts on Friday, 28th of July and runs until Sunday, 20th of August 2023. Due to expected high volume of interest in the show, an early viewing is recommended. Preview catalogues will also be available upon request.
For press enquiries or high-resolution images, please telephone Deanna Dawkins on 01904 634221 or email info@yorkfinearts.co.uk.
