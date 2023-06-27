Visit Potter-Tioga PA Launches Newly Redesigned Website to Enhance Visitor Experiences
Website restructure improves access to area attractions, Visitor’s Guide, tourism information.
Wellsboro, PA, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Visit Potter-Tioga PA has launched its newly redesigned website at visitpottertioga.com to enhance visitors’ access to tourism information and make continued development and management of the site easier. By structuring member profiles into broader categories, such as Attractions, Lodging, Shopping, and Dining, visitors are able to better access the specific points of interest they are searching for in the Potter-Tioga region, like the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and Cherry Springs State Park.
“In the simplest terms, we want to showcase Potter and Tioga Counties and make it as easy as possible for visitors to find the information they need for their stay,” Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga PA, said. “Not only did we accomplish this goal through a simpler restructure of how we organize the many attractions our area has to offer, we were also able to expand accessibility with ADA compliance and readability across the site with easy-to-read text and new, interactive maps with live links putting visitors just one click away from getting in touch with our members to plan their visit.”
Alongside the categorical restructure of the website, a new menu structure provides easier navigation while enhanced call-to-actions and new web pages highlight high priority content throughout the site. Other elements added to improve the user experience include a brightened home page design that draws visitors to specific points of interest, animated motion that helps streamline the flow of user navigation through the site, and aesthetically-appealing, meaningful graphic elements that provide a cleaner view of the information available.
By integrating an improved calendar system, events across the region can now be displayed and tracked on the site with enhanced color schemes and easier-to-read text. Users can explore the Visitor’s Guide with a fully integrated digital flipbook viewer that incorporates new sound elements, zoom functionality, and page physics at visitpottertioga.com/plan-your-stay/visitors-guide.
The Potter-Tioga region offers numerous state parks, forest districts, freshwater fishing locations, and hundreds of miles of trails to explore. The Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and Cherry Springs State Park, a Gold Level International Dark Sky Park, offer breathtaking views and adventure for outdoor enthusiasts. Plan your perfect getaway at visitpottertioga.com.
About Visit Potter-Tioga
Launched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com, email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.
“In the simplest terms, we want to showcase Potter and Tioga Counties and make it as easy as possible for visitors to find the information they need for their stay,” Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga PA, said. “Not only did we accomplish this goal through a simpler restructure of how we organize the many attractions our area has to offer, we were also able to expand accessibility with ADA compliance and readability across the site with easy-to-read text and new, interactive maps with live links putting visitors just one click away from getting in touch with our members to plan their visit.”
Alongside the categorical restructure of the website, a new menu structure provides easier navigation while enhanced call-to-actions and new web pages highlight high priority content throughout the site. Other elements added to improve the user experience include a brightened home page design that draws visitors to specific points of interest, animated motion that helps streamline the flow of user navigation through the site, and aesthetically-appealing, meaningful graphic elements that provide a cleaner view of the information available.
By integrating an improved calendar system, events across the region can now be displayed and tracked on the site with enhanced color schemes and easier-to-read text. Users can explore the Visitor’s Guide with a fully integrated digital flipbook viewer that incorporates new sound elements, zoom functionality, and page physics at visitpottertioga.com/plan-your-stay/visitors-guide.
The Potter-Tioga region offers numerous state parks, forest districts, freshwater fishing locations, and hundreds of miles of trails to explore. The Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and Cherry Springs State Park, a Gold Level International Dark Sky Park, offer breathtaking views and adventure for outdoor enthusiasts. Plan your perfect getaway at visitpottertioga.com.
About Visit Potter-Tioga
Launched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com, email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.
Contact
Visit Potter-TiogaContact
Colleen Hanson
570-724-0635
https://visitpottertioga.com/
Colleen Hanson
570-724-0635
https://visitpottertioga.com/
Categories