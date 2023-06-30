Richard S. Mann’s Newly Released "Feet on the Mountain" is a Compelling Memoir That Brings the Author’s Experiences in Thailand to Life
“Feet on the Mountain,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard S. Mann is an enjoyable adventure of life, love, and faith as Mann looks back over the more than five decades spent serving in the wonder of Thailand’s beauty.
Clairmont, CA, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Feet on the Mountain”: a truly enjoyable read and unique mission experience come to life. “Feet on the Mountain” is the creation of published author Richard S. Mann, who lived and worked in northern Thailand for more than five decades with his wife, Marlene. During this time, they raised five children. The couple was married for sixty-two years until Marlene’s passing.
Mann shares, “In this expansive memoir looking back over his fifty-five years of living and working with the hill tribe people of northern Thailand, Richard Mann gives an in-depth account for one of the world’s most successful attempts to curb narcotics. As a Christian missionary, and both a project manager and advisor with the United Nations, Mann helped find suitable crops and markets for those crops that could provide a livelihood in place of opium poppy. Feet on the Mountain details life for the hill tribes before modern roads, technology, and infrastructure brought change. Mann shares humorous experiences during his time in Thailand, including living in the 'Pink House where the Ghost lives.'
“Feet on the Mountain is an entertaining, enlightening and inspirational read, reminding readers that the first stop for tackling problems is growing hope.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard S. Mann’s new book will engage and entertain as readers see the ins and outs of living a missionary life.
Consumers can purchase “Feet on the Mountain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Feet on the Mountain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
