Tori K. Downs’s Newly Released "Transformed: Victim of the Silent Wars" is an Action-Packed Fantasy Adventure Filled with Unexpected Twists of Fate
“Transformed: Victim of the Silent Wars,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tori K. Downs, is an exciting tale of surprising allies and dangerous foes as a young girl discovers danger and betrayal disrupting the only world she has ever known.
Greeley, CO, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Transformed: Victim of the Silent Wars”: a fun and entertaining fantasy that will have readers racing to see what awaits young Valkyrie. “Transformed: Victim of the Silent Wars” is the creation of published author Tori K. Downs, a young writer who currently resides in Colorado.
Downs shares, “Having always been haunted with nightmares of being kidnapped by the armies of Hollowed, Valkyrie struggles to cling to the quiet life she has led so far. However, after she and her twin brother are forced into a dangerous experiment by their father, Valkyrie knows her life will be nothing compared to what it once was.
“As lies about the silent kidnappings are suddenly exposed, and her family disappears, Valkyrie is risking the exposure of her two-faced existence. Finding herself mixed between enemy territory and allies, Valkyrie struggles to find the reason for living. Searching for hope in the dark underground city of Smuir, she is given the opportunity to make friends and learn what it really means to be loved.
“In a different section of time, after the queen and her son disappear, it’s Crowley’s job to keep the paranoid king stable. But after the young adviser’s trust is played with, he loses his mind to a dark force. Feeling betrayed and angry, Crowley is offered a much better choice of living. Leaving the fortified city of Smuir, he finds he has walked straight into the gates of Inferno.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tori K. Downs’s new book is the exciting first installment to “The Gossamer Series.”
Consumers can purchase "Transformed: Victim of the Silent Wars" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Transformed: Victim of the Silent Wars," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
