B. Wyatt’s Newly Released “Quarter of Proverbs II: Trust In The LORD With All Your Heart: Second Edition” is an Engaging Resource for Daily Faith Practices
“Quarter of Proverbs II: Trust In The LORD With All Your Heart: Second Edition,” from Christian Faith Publishing author B. Wyatt, is an encouraging approach to keeping time in each day for celebrating God as readers enjoy the interactive daily lesson of faith.
Austin, TX, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Quarter of Proverbs II: Trust In The LORD With All Your Heart: Second Edition”: an enjoyable break in the hustle and bustle of life for prayer and reflection. “Quarter of Proverbs II: Trust In The LORD With All Your Heart: Second Edition” is the creation of published author B. Wyatt, who lives in the Austin, Texas, area, with her loving husband. She has three adult children and a son-in-law.
Wyatt shares, “It is hard to trust and rely on someone with whom you do not have a relationship or know well. We are encouraged throughout our lives to take time to get to know God through reading His Words in the Bible, meditating on His Word, and praying (communicating with Him). The time we spend with Him gives us a chance to get to:
• know Him,
• understand Him and His ways better,
• build a loving relationship with Him,
• trust Him, and
• find comfort in knowing His ways are better than our ways
As we trust the Lord more, we find more comfort in knowing His ways are better than our ways. We want Him to direct our paths.
Taking time out of our schedules to spend with the Lord is essential in our ability to trust in Him. This book, along with the Bible readings, can help us set aside a little time daily to spend with the Lord. A scripture with prayer time a day may go a long way.
This book is a daily devotional consisting of scriptural readings and quick scriptural-based prayers that may be prayed daily for a quarter of the year (three months). If you want to spend more time in your devotion period, I encourage you to consider reading the complete corresponding chapter of Proverbs, in addition to the Scripture of the day.
Don’t let the busyness of the day keep you from having a regular prayer life, and taking a little time each day to pray. Get this book. Read the Scriptures, pray the prayers, and experience the benefits of a little prayer going a long way. Increase your trust in the Lord, and let Him direct your paths.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. Wyatt’s new book will empower readers in their pursuit of connection and fulfillment through God.
Wyatt shares in hope of offering others a message of encouragement as they seek to keep God first and deepen their understanding of His word.
Consumers can purchase “Quarter of Proverbs II: Trust In The LORD With All Your Heart: Second Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Quarter of Proverbs II: Trust In The LORD With All Your Heart: Second Edition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories