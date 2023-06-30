Earl E. Thomas, Jr.’s Newly Released "Prosperity, Wealth, and Abundance" is an Encouraging Message of God’s Wish for Mankind to be Prosperous
“Prosperity, Wealth, and Abundance: It’s God’s Idea: Dispelling the Satanic Lie of Poverty, Debt, and Lack in the Body of Christ,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Earl E. Thomas, Jr., is a thoughtful exploration of common misconceptions regarding poverty and the realities of God’s promise of bounty and wealth.
West Chester, OH, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Prosperity, Wealth, and Abundance: It’s God’s Idea: Dispelling the Satanic Lie of Poverty, Debt, and Lack in the Body of Christ”: an uplifting message of positivity and empowerment in Christ. “Prosperity, Wealth, and Abundance: It’s God’s Idea: Dispelling the Satanic Lie of Poverty, Debt, and Lack in the Body of Christ” is the creation of published author Earl E. Thomas, Jr., a retired firefighter with the city of Cincinnati with twenty-nine years and eleven months of service. Together, he and his wife share seven children, nineteen grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Pastor Earl E. Thomas Jr. is founder and pastor of Behind the Vail Worship Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, along with his wife, co-pastor Vickie M. Thomas.
Thomas shares, “It’s God’s Idea is a Holy Spirit inspiration on one of the most controversial topics in the body of Christ today. This book is a word-based study on what God has to say on the topic, his purposes and plans for creating wealth and the deceptions from the enemy to try to keep it out of the hands of the body of Christ. After hearing many other views on the topic such as radio, the internet, personal conversation, and many preachers. God’s idea is revealed for us to follow.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Earl E. Thomas, Jr.’s new book examines a variety of points including wealth in this world and the next, Old Testament patriarchs made wealthy by God, God’s intended purpose and power for wealth, and much more.
Consumers can purchase “Prosperity, Wealth, and Abundance: It’s God’s Idea: Dispelling the Satanic Lie of Poverty, Debt, and Lack in the Body of Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prosperity, Wealth, and Abundance: It’s God’s Idea: Dispelling the Satanic Lie of Poverty, Debt, and Lack in the Body of Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
