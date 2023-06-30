Earl E. Thomas, Jr.’s Newly Released "Prosperity, Wealth, and Abundance" is an Encouraging Message of God’s Wish for Mankind to be Prosperous

“Prosperity, Wealth, and Abundance: It’s God’s Idea: Dispelling the Satanic Lie of Poverty, Debt, and Lack in the Body of Christ,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Earl E. Thomas, Jr., is a thoughtful exploration of common misconceptions regarding poverty and the realities of God’s promise of bounty and wealth.