Miemie M’s Newly Released "Knowing the Unknown" is a Compelling Coming of Age Tale That Explores Grief, Change, and a Burgeoning Faith
“Knowing the Unknown,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Miemie M, is an enjoyable reading experience that offers a cast of likeable characters, real-world problems, and an unexpected school assignment with lasting lessons.
New York, NY, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Knowing the Unknown”: a delightful narrative that offers relevant scripture for consideration as the story unfolds. “Knowing the Unknown” is the creation of published author Miemie M, who has taught English as a second language to children from various parts of the world, such as Asia, Europe, and South America. She has served in the children's ministries in South Africa and England.
Miemie M shares, “Sweet friendships refresh the soul and awaken our hearts with joy, for good friends are like the anointing oil that yields the fragrant incense of God’s presence. (Proverbs 27:9 TPT)
“In the final stretch of high school, Melanie, a contemplative seventeen-year-old, finds herself entangled in a web of forgiveness and untangling the mysteries of her past.
“As the days tick by, a secret buddy initiative takes hold. The aim is for the secret buddy to inject some cheer into the life of their allocated buddy without disclosing their true identities until graduation day.
“In a world where grief, anger, melancholy, and isolation encroach upon our hearts, Melanie's path intertwines with a clandestine ally, transcending mere friendship. Amidst the tapestry of emotions, a resplendent tale unfolds—a tale that beckons both faithful and curious souls alike. Step into the hallowed halls of Melanie's life and discover the power of a profound connection, where belief and doubt intertwine, and where the enigmatic presence of a secret buddy holds the key to unlocking her stolen joy. Will Melanie's spirit be rekindled amidst the trials of youth? Join her on this enthralling expedition that will resonate with the hearts of young adults, igniting a flame of wonder and inspiration for believers and seekers alike.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miemie M’s new book will entertain and inspire as young adults consider the impactful lessons of life and faith found within.
Consumers can purchase “Knowing the Unknown” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Knowing the Unknown,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
