Eugene Walker’s Newly Released "Warhorse of the Bible" is a Thoughtful Examination of Key Scripture Related to God’s Connection to Mankind
“Warhorse of the Bible,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eugene Walker, is a compelling resource for students of the bible, both new and established, that offers a fresh perspective of God’s Holy Word.
Susquehanna, PA, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Warhorse of the Bible”: an articulate opportunity for personal study or group discussion. “Warhorse of the Bible” is the creation of published author Eugene Walker, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who was born and raised in Pennsylvania. He graduated from Bloomsburg University with a degree in secondary education, majoring in geography and minoring in history.
Walker shares, “On May 15, 1967, God fought for Israel and provided a Six-Day War victory over four Arab countries surrounding Israel. God fights for Israel in many ways in the Bible and for His people who serve Him. He still fights for people today. This book will share some of those miraculous ways that God prepares victory for those who love Him. I have shared many of these victories in the book and how that God helps us in many different ways.
“The book shares that good people can be delivered into bad situations. Men like Job, Daniel and his three friends, the disciples, and even Jesus suffered at the hands of wicked men. In Psalm 22:1, David asks, 'Why have you forsaken me?' This same feeling was shared by Jesus on the cross as all the sins of mankind were upon Him. How do we handle suffering and affliction? You will read how God has helped those who suffered in the past, the present and will help those in the future. He provides victory through our battles.
“You will see that we can find Jesus in the lives of many in the Bible. Moses was like Jesus in many ways. Jesus and Moses were shepherds, leaders, judges, mediators, prophets, priests, and deliverers. Moses’s rod was God’s right hand of power and victory, and Jesus is at God’s right hand. Noah, Abraham, Isaac, Daniel and his three friends, David, Solomon, and others all had similar traits and trials that Jesus bore. The God-inspired Bible is designed for a Savior, Jesus Christ, to save us from our sins and lead us to glory. Please enjoy this book and share it with others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eugene Walker’s new book will rejuvenate one’s sense of connection with God and inspire readers to find meaning in His word.
Consumers can purchase “Warhorse of the Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Warhorse of the Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
