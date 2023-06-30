Bishop Dr. Leonard Austin Th.D.’s Newly Released “Victory through Suffering” is a Heartfelt Message of the Importance of the Blessings in the Lessons
“Victory through Suffering,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bishop Dr. Leonard Austin Th.D., is a compassionate discussion regarding some of the more challenging circumstances that can cause believers to feel uncertain or lost from God’s grace.
Bronx, NY, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Victory through Suffering”: a potent reminder of the comfort and strength one can find in leaning into God during times of struggle. “Victory through Suffering” is the creation of published author Bishop Dr. Leonard Austin Th.D., a native of Jamaica who later moved to England to obtain his ThD in Theology. Dr. Austin later moved to the United States and currently serves as a preacher.
Dr. Austin shares, “Victory through Suffering talks about the ups and downs that believers face while traveling and navigating their daily lives, as well as teaching and leading others to Christ. During difficult times, one learns to reflect on oneself very deeply as well as how to go through rough times. Difficult times enable us to do God’s will to love ourselves and others as well as to lean on his word to become stronger. When we are victorious, we can overcome any circumstances, as the Bible tells us that we are overcomers (1 John 5:4–5). We suffer when we resist the will of God, and we prevail when we obey his will.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop Dr. Leonard Austin Th.D.’s new book examines the complexities of personal and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Victory through Suffering” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Victory through Suffering,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
