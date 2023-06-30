Sheldon Douglas’s New Book, "Reality," is a Moving and Captivating Coming-of-Age Story Centering Around a Young Teen Who Works to Find His Own Path in Life
St. Petersburg, FL, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sheldon Douglas, who grew up on the south side of St. Petersburg, Florida, has completed his most recent book, “Reality”: a gripping and captivating tale that follows young teen Kevin Richerson, nicknamed Reality, who faces hard truths and struggles throughout his life.
Douglas shares, “Reality is a factor of life especially with a dream that you know is going to come true throughout the situation you set for in life, and you can’t look back as your mission is to conquer, as you learn how understand positivity and negativity, which is one as the soul, lets you know how to use which one at the right moment without emotion, but with all faith of knowledge to face it and let it be the reason of reality.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sheldon Douglas’s book is a compelling read that will take readers on an unforgettable journey, following young Kevin as he endures life’s trials and perseveres through it all. Thought-provoking and poignant, this character-driven tale will keep readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Reality” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories