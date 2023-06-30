Author Jack Williams’s New Book, "The Curious Case of Commander Cole," is a Humorous Work of Historical Fiction That Takes Readers Back to World War II
Recent release “The Curious Case of Commander Cole,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jack Williams, is an entertaining work of historical fiction about superintendent Jack Cole, who, through a clerical error, finds himself called to active duty in the United States Navy at the beginning of WWII.
Lake Waukomis, MO, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jack Williams, who retired from public education after twenty years where he was a teacher, administrator, and superintendent of schools, has completed his new book, “The Curious Case of Commander Cole”: a riveting historical fiction novel that follows Jack as he accepts active duty and finds himself stumbling from one hilarious situation after another, completely out of his element and totally unprepared to deal with Naval policy and procedures.
From public school education, author Jack Williams transitioned to industry education becoming an industry workforce development specialist, troubleshooting performance issues, and developing training programs to solve companies’ productivity, efficiency, and quality control challenges for another twenty-plus years.
Jack has many interests not the least of which are flying, music, woodworking and metalworking, hunting and fishing, and history. He and his wife, Sheri, have one daughter, one son, and three granddaughters. Jack and Sheri live in Missouri near Kansas City. Jack has written several novels and many short stories. He was also a self-syndicated cartoonist for several years appearing in Midwestern newspapers as far west as Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “The Curious Case of Commander Cole” is Jack’s first published work. Though he takes his writing seriously, he sees humor in the world around him and tries to reflect that in his writing.
Jack shares, “When growing up, every father and most of the grandfathers in the author’s neighborhood were veterans of World War II. (The big one. Just ask them.) Every time families got together, the men would eventually get around to talking about their experiences while in the service. To say the author had a bad case of hero worship of these men is an understatement. Rather than spending all his time playing once the storytelling started, the author would sit quietly listening to the tales these men told.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jack Williams’s one-of-a-kind tale invites readers to laugh and cry as they ride along with Cole and his crew in this adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “The Curious Case of Commander Cole” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
