Lenny Yokiel’s New Book, "Carrie and the Little Rose," is a Charming Children’s Story About Fulfilling One’s Life Purpose Simply by Being True to Oneself
Recent release “Carrie and the Little Rose,” from Covenant Books author Lenny Yokiel, is the story of a rose who brings joy and beauty to a young girl merely by existing. Beautifully illustrated by Beth Clingan, Yokiel’s latest book teaches children to be the best version of themselves.
Grindstone, PA, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lenny Yokiel, a family values man with a lifelong passion for writing, has completed his next new book, “Carrie and the Little Rose”: an uplifting and delightful read for young minds about how to bloom where planted.
“Although this book is about a little girl and a rose,” says author Lenny Yokiel, “it is for girls and boys as the moral of the book is to be the best person you were purposed to be, even if everyone doesn’t seem to notice.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lenny Yokiel’s new book follows Carrie, a young girl who lives in a white house with a rose garden running alongside it. As she admires the flowers, her mother tells her a story about a newly bloomed rose. In this tale, the new rose is eager to bring joy to all but is saddened that no one has stopped to look at it.
That is until a little girl, much like Carrie herself, stops to take in the rose’s beauty. She praises the rose, saying that its mere presence brings joy. She knew the rose could not talk back, but she tells the rose that it is fulfilling its purpose by simply blooming. From then on, the rose is content; it knows it is being the best rose it can be. Little Carrie, along with readers, learn the valuable lesson that it's best to simply be oneself, regardless of what others think.
Readers can purchase “Carrie and the Little Rose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble (eBook/digital version also available).
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
