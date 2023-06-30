Lenny Yokiel’s New Book, "Carrie and the Little Rose," is a Charming Children’s Story About Fulfilling One’s Life Purpose Simply by Being True to Oneself

Recent release “Carrie and the Little Rose,” from Covenant Books author Lenny Yokiel, is the story of a rose who brings joy and beauty to a young girl merely by existing. Beautifully illustrated by Beth Clingan, Yokiel’s latest book teaches children to be the best version of themselves.